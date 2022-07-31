Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Aid | 11th Regiment, Advanced Camp

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2022

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    11th Regiment, Advanced Camp Cadets complete Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) on July 31, 2022 at Fort Knox, Ky. TCCC teaches Cadets battlefield first aid and acts as a stepping stone for medical field Cadets. | Video by Savannah Baird, CST Public Affairs Office

    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    TAGS

    Cadets
    Army ROTC
    Tactical Casualty Care
    11th Regiment
    Advanced Camp
    CST 22

