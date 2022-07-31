11th Regiment, Advanced Camp Cadets complete Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) on July 31, 2022 at Fort Knox, Ky. TCCC teaches Cadets battlefield first aid and acts as a stepping stone for medical field Cadets. | Video by Savannah Baird, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 12:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853880
|VIRIN:
|220731-A-A2708-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109160055
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First Aid | 11th Regiment, Advanced Camp, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT