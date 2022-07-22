Soldiers from across 7th Infantry Division compete in the Week of the Bayonet on Joint Base Lewis-McChord 18-22 July, 2022. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division lineage, teamwork, cohesion, and fosters Esprit de Corps throughout the Bayonet Division.
(Special thanks to Spc. Chandler Coats, Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery, Pfc. Lief Jensen from 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment; Sgt. Laurie Wash from 1-2 SBCT Public Affairs; and Capt. Kyle Abraham from 16th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)
This work, Week of the Bayonet | 2022, by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
