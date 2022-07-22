Week of the Bayonet | 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from across 7th Infantry Division compete in the Week of the Bayonet on Joint Base Lewis-McChord 18-22 July, 2022. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division lineage, teamwork, cohesion, and fosters Esprit de Corps throughout the Bayonet Division.



(Special thanks to Spc. Chandler Coats, Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery, Pfc. Lief Jensen from 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment; Sgt. Laurie Wash from 1-2 SBCT Public Affairs; and Capt. Kyle Abraham from 16th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)