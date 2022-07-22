Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Week of the Bayonet | 2022

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from across 7th Infantry Division compete in the Week of the Bayonet on Joint Base Lewis-McChord 18-22 July, 2022. The Week of the Bayonet is a week-long event that commemorates the 7th Infantry Division lineage, teamwork, cohesion, and fosters Esprit de Corps throughout the Bayonet Division.

    (Special thanks to Spc. Chandler Coats, Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery, Pfc. Lief Jensen from 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment; Sgt. Laurie Wash from 1-2 SBCT Public Affairs; and Capt. Kyle Abraham from 16th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 11:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853871
    VIRIN: 220722-A-DN279-866
    Filename: DOD_109159988
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, Week of the Bayonet | 2022, by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WOTB
    #BayonetWeek

