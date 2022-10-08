Every year, the U.S. Army NATO Brigade staff organizes a Senior Army Leader Meeting to give leaders from 81 locations in 22 countries the opportunity to meet face-to-face and share knowledge and ideas on NATO operations and how best to support the roughly 1,300 U.S. Soldiers serving within NATO organizations.
Behind the scenes at Senior Army Leader Meeting XXI
