    151st ARW SAPR Exercise Scenario

    UT, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The 151st Air Refueling Wing provides a scenario of an Airman that reports sexual assault to their supervisor. Leadership can get an inside look at the process. Please contact your local SARC for more information.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 11:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 853866
    VIRIN: 220810-Z-CO660-1023
    Filename: DOD_109159912
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: UT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 151st ARW SAPR Exercise Scenario, by SSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SARC
    SAPR
    education
    UTANG
    151ARW
    151 Air Refueling Wing

