Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTAM Smoke 22-2 B-Roll/Tomas de Apoyo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    08.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Tomas de Apoyo
    Mas de 30 bomberos de siete paises diferentes dentro del area de operaciones del Comando Sur de los Estados Unidos, entrenan y compiten en el Ejercicio CENTAM SMOKE 22-2, del 8 al 12 de agosto. El ejercicio de cinco días fue organizado por el Escuadrón Aéreo 612 e involucro tácticas y técnicas de supresión de incendios, rescate con cuerdas, incendios en aeronaves y estructuras, extracción de vehículos y conpetencias amistosas como el curso de obstáculos de bomberos y otras demostraciones. Este evento fortalece las asociaciones y desarrolla confianza entre los países participantes, asegurando la operatividad eficiente durante una situación de asistencia humanitaria o desastre.

    B-Roll Package for CENTAM Smoke 22-2
    More than 30 firefighters from seven different countries within U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility train and compete during CENTAM SMOKE 22-2 Aug. 8-12, 2022, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The five-day event, organized by the 612th Air Base Squadron, involves firefighting tactics and techniques, rope rescue training, aircraft firefighting, structural fire training, motor vehicle extrication, as well as friendly competitions including the firefighter challenge course and demonstrations. This event strengthens partnerships and builds trust between the participating countries ensuring efficient interoperability during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853862
    VIRIN: 220809-F-OT558-107
    Filename: DOD_109159865
    Length: 00:08:44
    Language: English
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTAM Smoke 22-2 B-Roll/Tomas de Apoyo, by TSgt Amber Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    Partnership
    firefighters
    CENTAM Smoke

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT