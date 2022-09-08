CENTAM Smoke 22-2 B-Roll/Tomas de Apoyo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853862" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tomas de Apoyo

Mas de 30 bomberos de siete paises diferentes dentro del area de operaciones del Comando Sur de los Estados Unidos, entrenan y compiten en el Ejercicio CENTAM SMOKE 22-2, del 8 al 12 de agosto. El ejercicio de cinco días fue organizado por el Escuadrón Aéreo 612 e involucro tácticas y técnicas de supresión de incendios, rescate con cuerdas, incendios en aeronaves y estructuras, extracción de vehículos y conpetencias amistosas como el curso de obstáculos de bomberos y otras demostraciones. Este evento fortalece las asociaciones y desarrolla confianza entre los países participantes, asegurando la operatividad eficiente durante una situación de asistencia humanitaria o desastre.



B-Roll Package for CENTAM Smoke 22-2

More than 30 firefighters from seven different countries within U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility train and compete during CENTAM SMOKE 22-2 Aug. 8-12, 2022, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The five-day event, organized by the 612th Air Base Squadron, involves firefighting tactics and techniques, rope rescue training, aircraft firefighting, structural fire training, motor vehicle extrication, as well as friendly competitions including the firefighter challenge course and demonstrations. This event strengthens partnerships and builds trust between the participating countries ensuring efficient interoperability during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)