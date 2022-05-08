CIOR MILCOMP 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Twenty-one service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserves were put into seven teams of three to compete against eleven other nations during the 2022 CIOR MILCOMP in Athens, Greece. The Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP) is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations in Europe. It has been around since 1957. The competition is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer. It is now run on a volunteer basis and funded by former competitors through an alumni association.