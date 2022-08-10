Airborne Operation 10 Aug 2022

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation from a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy on Aug. 10, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Massimo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 09:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853858
|VIRIN:
|220810-A-DZ412-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109159761
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
