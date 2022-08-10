Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation 10 Aug 2022

    AVIANO, ITALY

    08.10.2022

    Video by Massimo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation from a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft onto Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy on Aug. 10, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army photo by Massimo Bovo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853858
    VIRIN: 220810-A-DZ412-0001
    Filename: DOD_109159761
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: AVIANO, IT 

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

