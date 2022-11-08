378th ECES "Dirt Boys" lay the foundation for new fitness center B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, constructs the foundation for a new fitness center to be built at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The host wing, the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is committed the primary mission to sustain and defend joint forces at PSAB while projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations.