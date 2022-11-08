Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ECES "Dirt Boys" lay the foundation for new fitness center B-Roll

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman and Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, constructs the foundation for a new fitness center to be built at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The host wing, the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is committed the primary mission to sustain and defend joint forces at PSAB while projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 07:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853850
    VIRIN: 220811-F-FT779-1001
    Filename: DOD_109159554
    Length: 00:11:09
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 378th ECES "Dirt Boys" lay the foundation for new fitness center B-Roll, by SSgt Shannon Bowman and TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    Air Force
    U.S. AFCENT
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    387th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron

