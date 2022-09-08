The Stuttgart Army Wellness Center provides a variety of services to help you reach your fitness and wellness goals. Call +49 6371 94641601 to make an appointment.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 08:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853847
|VIRIN:
|220809-A-FB640-086
|Filename:
|DOD_109159522
|Length:
|00:08:42
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Wellness Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT