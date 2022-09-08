Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Wellness Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    08.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Stuttgart

    The Stuttgart Army Wellness Center provides a variety of services to help you reach your fitness and wellness goals. Call +49 6371 94641601 to make an appointment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 08:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853847
    VIRIN: 220809-A-FB640-086
    Filename: DOD_109159522
    Length: 00:08:42
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Wellness Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AWC
    USAG Stuttgart
    Stuttgart Army Wellness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT