Camp Bonifas Golf Course B-Roll

SGT Robert SinClair and PFC Savion Key enjoy playing golf on the "Worlds most dangerous Golf Course. " Camp Bonifas South Korea Aug 11 2022. Camp Bonifas is a United Nations Command military post located 400 m south of the southern boundary of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. (U.S. ARMY Video by SPC Christopher Cameron
|08.11.2022
|08.11.2022 06:44
|B-Roll
|853844
|220811-A-DZ781-100
|DOD_109159464
|00:06:38
|KR
|1
|1
