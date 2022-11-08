Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Bonifas Golf Course B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    SGT Robert SinClair and PFC Savion Key enjoy playing golf on the "Worlds most dangerous Golf Course. " Camp Bonifas South Korea Aug 11 2022. Camp Bonifas is a United Nations Command military post located 400 m south of the southern boundary of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. (U.S. ARMY Video by SPC Christopher Cameron

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 06:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853844
    VIRIN: 220811-A-DZ781-100
    Filename: DOD_109159464
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Bonifas Golf Course B-Roll, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Golf Course
    ARMY
    Bonifas
    2022

