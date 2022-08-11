Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall historical library

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    This video was made to raise awareness of the historical library at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 11, 2022. The library is available to members of the base who are interested in Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    United Kingdom
    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    Team Mildenhall

