    M17 Pistol Qualification

    OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, GERMANY

    08.02.2022

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Officers and Soldiers of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery conduct M17 Combat Pistol Qualification at the Oberdachstetten Range Complex, Ansbach,
    Germany, Aug. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Georgios Moumoulidis)
     

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853837
    VIRIN: 220802-A-WP262-1001
    Filename: DOD_109159297
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE 

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    5-4 ADAR

