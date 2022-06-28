A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a command duty officer from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston recount the rescue of nine people who became trapped atop a decommissioned jack-up rig on fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, June 28, 2022. During the case, which occurred on Feb. 24, 2022, all nine workers on the rig were hoisted and transported via helicopter to a nearby rig that was accessible by land allowing the workers to meet with emergency medical services personnel onshore. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 21:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853811
|VIRIN:
|220628-G-VY010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109159020
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues 9 from rig on fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
