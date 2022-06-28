Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 9 from rig on fire in Sabine Pass, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a command duty officer from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston recount the rescue of nine people who became trapped atop a decommissioned jack-up rig on fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, June 28, 2022. During the case, which occurred on Feb. 24, 2022, all nine workers on the rig were hoisted and transported via helicopter to a nearby rig that was accessible by land allowing the workers to meet with emergency medical services personnel onshore. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 21:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853811
    VIRIN: 220628-G-VY010-1001
    Filename: DOD_109159020
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Air Station Houston
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    Sabine Pass

