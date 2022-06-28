Coast Guard rescues 9 from rig on fire in Sabine Pass, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a command duty officer from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston recount the rescue of nine people who became trapped atop a decommissioned jack-up rig on fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, June 28, 2022. During the case, which occurred on Feb. 24, 2022, all nine workers on the rig were hoisted and transported via helicopter to a nearby rig that was accessible by land allowing the workers to meet with emergency medical services personnel onshore. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)