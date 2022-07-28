Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Army engineers construct new Child Development Center in interior Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by John Budnik 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is constructing a new Child Development Center for Soldiers and their families on Fort Wainwright. The project is in the vertical construction phase with the new facility beginning to take shape which will have a design capacity for more than 300 children ages 6 weeks through 5 years. It will include 12 rooms for infants and toddlers, nine rooms for preschool children, four general activity rooms, kitchen, laundry, reception and staff lounge. Each child room will be connected to an age-appropriate fenced play area. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853808
    VIRIN: 220728-A-FV175-3001
    Filename: DOD_109158993
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Army engineers construct new Child Development Center in interior Alaska, by John Budnik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    quality of life
    child development center
    Fort Wainwright
    USACE Alaska District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT