The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is constructing a new Child Development Center for Soldiers and their families on Fort Wainwright. The project is in the vertical construction phase with the new facility beginning to take shape which will have a design capacity for more than 300 children ages 6 weeks through 5 years. It will include 12 rooms for infants and toddlers, nine rooms for preschool children, four general activity rooms, kitchen, laundry, reception and staff lounge. Each child room will be connected to an age-appropriate fenced play area. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853808
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-FV175-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109158993
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Army engineers construct new Child Development Center in interior Alaska, by John Budnik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
