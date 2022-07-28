B-Roll: Army engineers construct new Child Development Center in interior Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853808" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is constructing a new Child Development Center for Soldiers and their families on Fort Wainwright. The project is in the vertical construction phase with the new facility beginning to take shape which will have a design capacity for more than 300 children ages 6 weeks through 5 years. It will include 12 rooms for infants and toddlers, nine rooms for preschool children, four general activity rooms, kitchen, laundry, reception and staff lounge. Each child room will be connected to an age-appropriate fenced play area. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)