B-Roll: Army engineers upgrade Hangar 1 on Fort Wainwright

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is repairing and upgrading Hangar 1 on Fort Wainwright. The project will improve the structural system of the building to meet current requirements. Other improvements included construction of two stair towers to meet current egress requirements, installation of a telecommunication system and the renovation of some administration spaces. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)