Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Army engineers upgrade Hangar 1 on Fort Wainwright

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by John Budnik 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is repairing and upgrading Hangar 1 on Fort Wainwright. The project will improve the structural system of the building to meet current requirements. Other improvements included construction of two stair towers to meet current egress requirements, installation of a telecommunication system and the renovation of some administration spaces. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853807
    VIRIN: 220728-A-FV175-4001
    Filename: DOD_109158992
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Army engineers upgrade Hangar 1 on Fort Wainwright, by John Budnik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    construction
    Fort Wainwright
    Hangar 1
    USACE Alaska District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT