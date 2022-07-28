B-Roll: Army engineers wrap up improvements to barracks on Fort Wainwright

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is wrapping up improvements to Building 3448, a barracks on Fort Wainwright. As part of quality-of-life improvements on the installation, the improvements included painting, electrical and mechanical upgrades, as well as kitchenettes added to the barrack rooms. The project also created a change of quarters office and lobby area along with updated exterior paneling on the facility. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)