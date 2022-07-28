B-Roll: Army engineers wrap up improvements to barracks on Fort Wainwright

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is wrapping up improvements to Building 3448, a barracks on Fort Wainwright. As part of quality-of-life improvements on the installation, the improvements included painting, electrical and mechanical upgrades, as well as kitchenettes added to the barrack rooms. The project also created a change of quarters office and lobby area along with updated exterior paneling on the facility. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)
|07.28.2022
|08.10.2022 19:59
|B-Roll
|853806
|220728-A-FV175-2001
|DOD_109158991
|00:00:56
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|0
|0
