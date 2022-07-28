Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Army engineers wrap up improvements to barracks on Fort Wainwright

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by John Budnik 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is wrapping up improvements to Building 3448, a barracks on Fort Wainwright. As part of quality-of-life improvements on the installation, the improvements included painting, electrical and mechanical upgrades, as well as kitchenettes added to the barrack rooms. The project also created a change of quarters office and lobby area along with updated exterior paneling on the facility. (U.S. Army video by John Budnik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853806
    VIRIN: 220728-A-FV175-2001
    Filename: DOD_109158991
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Army engineers wrap up improvements to barracks on Fort Wainwright, by John Budnik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    quality of life
    barracks
    Fort Wainwright
    USACE Alaska District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT