Beyond the Box Episode 1

Welcome to our first episode of Beyond the Box!

Every Wednesday our team takes a deep dive of issues and topics that effect you here at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin. Today's show is a brief introduction where we layout our vision for future episodes.



We welcome your feedback and show suggestions email us at usarmy.irwin.ntc.mbx.ft-irwin-pao@army.mil