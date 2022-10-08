Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the Box Episode 1

    FORT IRWIN , CA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    Welcome to our first episode of Beyond the Box!
    Every Wednesday our team takes a deep dive of issues and topics that effect you here at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin. Today's show is a brief introduction where we layout our vision for future episodes.

    We welcome your feedback and show suggestions email us at usarmy.irwin.ntc.mbx.ft-irwin-pao@army.mil

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853788
    VIRIN: 220810-O-UD029-339
    Filename: DOD_109158579
    Length: 00:22:16
    Location: FORT IRWIN , CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    #podcast #fortirwin #BeyondTheBox
    #ntcfortirwin #nationaltrainingcenter&fortirwin #LeadTrainWin

