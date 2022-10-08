Welcome to our first episode of Beyond the Box!
Every Wednesday our team takes a deep dive of issues and topics that effect you here at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin. Today's show is a brief introduction where we layout our vision for future episodes.
We welcome your feedback and show suggestions email us at usarmy.irwin.ntc.mbx.ft-irwin-pao@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853788
|VIRIN:
|220810-O-UD029-339
|Filename:
|DOD_109158579
|Length:
|00:22:16
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN , CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond the Box Episode 1 , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
