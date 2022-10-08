Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. – Commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) from Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 10. This marks the first deployment for George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) since 2017. The carrier
    completed an intensive maintenance availability after the 2017 deployment before she returned to the operational fleet to begin a robust deployment readiness cycle in late 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    VIRIN: 220810-N-KK394-2001
    CSG 10
    CVN 77
    Deployment
    GHWB
