220810-N-KK394-2001

NORFOLK, Va. – Commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) from Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 10. This marks the first deployment for George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) since 2017. The carrier

completed an intensive maintenance availability after the 2017 deployment before she returned to the operational fleet to begin a robust deployment readiness cycle in late 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)