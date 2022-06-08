Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leapfest

    EXETER, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kelson Brooks, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hammock, Sgt. Patrick Hilson, Spc. Eric Kestner, Staff Sgt. Alex Manne and Spc. Javion Siders

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army Paratroopers and International Paratroopers descend using their MC-6 parachute onto Glen Rock Drop Zone during Leapfest 2022 at Exeter, Rhode Island, August 1-10, 2022. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853768
    VIRIN: 220809-A-CG814-2003
    Filename: DOD_109158102
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: EXETER, RI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leapfest, by SGT Kelson Brooks, SSG Joshua Hammock, SGT Patrick Hilson, SPC Eric Kestner, SSG Alex Manne and SPC Javion Siders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-47 Chinook
    Airborne
    Leapfest

