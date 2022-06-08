A group of U.S. Army Paratroopers and International Paratroopers descend using their MC-6 parachute onto Glen Rock Drop Zone during Leapfest 2022 at Exeter, Rhode Island, August 1-10, 2022. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853767
|VIRIN:
|220807-A-CG814-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109158101
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|EXETER, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
