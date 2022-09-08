Polish Delegates Visit IEMA

A delegation led by Polish Secretary of State Jacek, Siewiera visited the Illinois Emergency Management Agency in Springfield, Illinois, on Aug. 9. During the visit, Siewiera along with Małgorzata Bąk-Guzik, Consul of the Republic of Poland in Chicago, Brig. Gen Adam Konieczny, Eng. Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the PSP, Deputy Head of civil defense of the Country, Colonel Arkadiusz MIKOŁAJCZYK, Chief of Staff of the Territorial Defense Forces Command, and Major General Andrzej Bartkowiak Commander-in-Chief of the PSP-Head of Civil Defense of the Country, asked many questions regarding how the Illinois National Guard works directly with the IEMA during emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 14:34
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
