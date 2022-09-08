Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Delegates Visit IEMA

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    A delegation led by Polish Secretary of State Jacek, Siewiera visited the Illinois Emergency Management Agency in Springfield, Illinois, on Aug. 9. During the visit, Siewiera along with Małgorzata Bąk-Guzik, Consul of the Republic of Poland in Chicago, Brig. Gen Adam Konieczny, Eng. Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the PSP, Deputy Head of civil defense of the Country, Colonel Arkadiusz MIKOŁAJCZYK, Chief of Staff of the Territorial Defense Forces Command, and Major General Andrzej Bartkowiak Commander-in-Chief of the PSP-Head of Civil Defense of the Country, asked many questions regarding how the Illinois National Guard works directly with the IEMA during emergencies.
    (U.S. Army video by Mr. Robert R. Adams, ILNG, PAO)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853764
    VIRIN: 220809-A-FI215-891
    Filename: DOD_109158043
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 

