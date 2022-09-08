Polish Delegates Visit IEMA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A delegation led by Polish Secretary of State Jacek, Siewiera visited the Illinois Emergency Management Agency in Springfield, Illinois, on Aug. 9. During the visit, Siewiera along with Małgorzata Bąk-Guzik, Consul of the Republic of Poland in Chicago, Brig. Gen Adam Konieczny, Eng. Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the PSP, Deputy Head of civil defense of the Country, Colonel Arkadiusz MIKOŁAJCZYK, Chief of Staff of the Territorial Defense Forces Command, and Major General Andrzej Bartkowiak Commander-in-Chief of the PSP-Head of Civil Defense of the Country, asked many questions regarding how the Illinois National Guard works directly with the IEMA during emergencies.

(U.S. Army video by Mr. Robert R. Adams, ILNG, PAO)