Lancer Scorch | 2022

2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division hosts their yearly four-week Operation "Lancer Scorch" at the Yakima Training Center, May-June 2022. Lancer Scorch is the brigade's largest training exercise of the year where they focus on infantry company lethality through a complete integration of engineers, cavalry, artillery, electronic warfare, etc.



Some footage is courtesy of Valiant Integrated Services, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.