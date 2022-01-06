Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lancer Scorch | 2022

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division hosts their yearly four-week Operation "Lancer Scorch" at the Yakima Training Center, May-June 2022. Lancer Scorch is the brigade's largest training exercise of the year where they focus on infantry company lethality through a complete integration of engineers, cavalry, artillery, electronic warfare, etc.

    Some footage is courtesy of Valiant Integrated Services, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853754
    VIRIN: 220601-A-DN279-271
    Filename: DOD_109157928
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Lancer Scorch | 2022, by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lancer Scorch

