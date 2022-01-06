2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division hosts their yearly four-week Operation "Lancer Scorch" at the Yakima Training Center, May-June 2022. Lancer Scorch is the brigade's largest training exercise of the year where they focus on infantry company lethality through a complete integration of engineers, cavalry, artillery, electronic warfare, etc.
Some footage is courtesy of Valiant Integrated Services, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853754
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-DN279-271
|Filename:
|DOD_109157928
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lancer Scorch | 2022, by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT