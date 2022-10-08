Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell stops unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAITI

    08.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard surface asset crews intercept unsafe, overloaded vessels and rescue the people aboard them in the Windward Passage, May 9-27, 2022. The rescue crews arrived on scene, gave out lifejackets for safety, and transferred the people from the unsafe vessel to a Coast Guard cutter. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all people receive basic medical attention, fresh attire, food, and water. Their condition is evaluated with the assistance of a Creole interpreter. Coast Guard crew members conduct background checks on each person for the crew’s safety. Each person’s personal property is itemized and stored separately while onboard the cutter and returned when they depart the cutter. The Coast Guard ensures the safe return of the people to Haiti with the assistance of the Haitian Coast Guard. Irregular maritime migration is always dangerous and often deadly because of the inherent risks of the sea. People attempting this voyage will be intercepted and subject to repatriation to their country of origin. Do not take to the sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853752
    VIRIN: 220910-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109157875
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Campbell stops unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT