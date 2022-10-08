Coast Guard Cutter Campbell stops unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard surface asset crews intercept unsafe, overloaded vessels and rescue the people aboard them in the Windward Passage, May 9-27, 2022. The rescue crews arrived on scene, gave out lifejackets for safety, and transferred the people from the unsafe vessel to a Coast Guard cutter. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all people receive basic medical attention, fresh attire, food, and water. Their condition is evaluated with the assistance of a Creole interpreter. Coast Guard crew members conduct background checks on each person for the crew’s safety. Each person’s personal property is itemized and stored separately while onboard the cutter and returned when they depart the cutter. The Coast Guard ensures the safe return of the people to Haiti with the assistance of the Haitian Coast Guard. Irregular maritime migration is always dangerous and often deadly because of the inherent risks of the sea. People attempting this voyage will be intercepted and subject to repatriation to their country of origin. Do not take to the sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)”