1st Infantry Division supports Abrams Tank Training Academy

Leaders of the 1st Infantry Division show support as the Minister of National Defense of Poland, Mariusz Błaszczak announces the beginning of the Abrams Tank Training Academy at Biedrusko, Poland, August 10, 2022.The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853746
|VIRIN:
|220810-A-FL671-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109157841
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|BIEDRUSKO, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
