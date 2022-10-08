Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division supports Abrams Tank Training Academy

    BIEDRUSKO, POLAND

    08.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    Leaders of the 1st Infantry Division show support as the Minister of National Defense of Poland, Mariusz Błaszczak announces the beginning of the Abrams Tank Training Academy at Biedrusko, Poland, August 10, 2022.The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BIEDRUSKO, PL

    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne
    AbramsTankTrainingAcademy

