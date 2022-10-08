1st Infantry Division supports Abrams Tank Training Academy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders of the 1st Infantry Division show support as the Minister of National Defense of Poland, Mariusz Błaszczak announces the beginning of the Abrams Tank Training Academy at Biedrusko, Poland, August 10, 2022.The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)