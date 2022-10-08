Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th EMS metals backshop B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron work diligently to repair, replace, design and build parts for aircraft and ground systems at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 10, 2022. The 4th EMS metals backstop improves combat readiness for the F-15E Strike Eagle and sustains it's multi-capable combative abilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853723
    VIRIN: 220810-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_109157661
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th EMS metals backshop B-Roll, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Video

    AirPower

    B-roll-

    Metals

    4th EMS

    Metals backstop

    detail shots

    TAGS

    Video
    AirPower
    B-roll-
    Metals
    4th EMS
    Metals backstop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT