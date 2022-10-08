President Biden Delivers Remarks and Signs the PACT Act of 2022

President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs into law S. 3373, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 11:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|853722
|Filename:
|DOD_109157658
|Length:
|00:25:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
