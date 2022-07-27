Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advanced Marksmanship Training Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castanedarodr 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Micha Nicholson, a combat instructor with School of Infantry-East, discusses the Advanced Marksmanship Training Program and its impact on the future Fleet Marine Force on Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 27, 2022. The Advanced Marksmanship Training Program utilizes Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune facilities in order to increase Marines’ proficiency as riflemen and to prepare future warfighters for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 11:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853721
    VIRIN: 220808-M-EY512-1002
    Filename: DOD_109157655
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Marksmanship Training Program, by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Training
    Geiger
    AMTP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT