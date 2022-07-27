video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Micha Nicholson, a combat instructor with School of Infantry-East, discusses the Advanced Marksmanship Training Program and its impact on the future Fleet Marine Force on Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 27, 2022. The Advanced Marksmanship Training Program utilizes Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune facilities in order to increase Marines’ proficiency as riflemen and to prepare future warfighters for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)