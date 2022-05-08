The Air Force Reserve Command and the Southeast Little League partnered together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. Brig. Gen. Scott Durham, AFRC Director of Air, Space, and Information Operations, throws out the first pitch before a Southeast Region Little League Baseball Tournament game on August 5, 2022, in Warner Robins, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force Video by Lt. Col. Jon Quinlan)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853719
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-AY392-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109157642
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRC, Little League partner to celebrate Air Force’s 75th anniversary, by Jaimi Chafin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
