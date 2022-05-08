AFRC, Little League partner to celebrate Air Force’s 75th anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853719" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Reserve Command and the Southeast Little League partnered together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. Brig. Gen. Scott Durham, AFRC Director of Air, Space, and Information Operations, throws out the first pitch before a Southeast Region Little League Baseball Tournament game on August 5, 2022, in Warner Robins, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force Video by Lt. Col. Jon Quinlan)