    AFRC, Little League partner to celebrate Air Force’s 75th anniversary

    GA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Jaimi Chafin 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    The Air Force Reserve Command and the Southeast Little League partnered together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. Brig. Gen. Scott Durham, AFRC Director of Air, Space, and Information Operations, throws out the first pitch before a Southeast Region Little League Baseball Tournament game on August 5, 2022, in Warner Robins, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force Video by Lt. Col. Jon Quinlan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853719
    VIRIN: 220805-F-AY392-0001
    Filename: DOD_109157642
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC, Little League partner to celebrate Air Force’s 75th anniversary, by Jaimi Chafin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Little League
    75th Anniversary
    af75

