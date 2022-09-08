Maj. Gen. Richard Kemble, Director of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements delivers the first pitch before the Southeast Region Little League Championship game August 9, 2022 in Warner Robins, Georgia. to help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853718
|VIRIN:
|220809-F-AY293-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109157639
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRC, Little League partner to celebrate Air Force’s 75th anniversary, by Jaimi Chafin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT