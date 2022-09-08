U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, offload vehicles and equipment from the USNS Seay (T-AKR-302) during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 9, 2022. Maritime Prepositioning Force operations is a strategic deployment option that is global in nature, naval in character, and suitable for various employment scenarios. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz and Cpl. Atticus Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 11:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853712
|VIRIN:
|220810-M-PO838-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109157580
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|YANBU, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USNS Seay MPF offload for Native Fury 22, by Cpl Patrick Katz and Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT