    USNS Seay MPF offload for Native Fury 22

    YANBU, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.09.2022

    Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz and Cpl. Atticus Martinez

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, offload vehicles and equipment from the USNS Seay (T-AKR-302) during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 9, 2022. Maritime Prepositioning Force operations is a strategic deployment option that is global in nature, naval in character, and suitable for various employment scenarios. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz and Cpl. Atticus Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853712
    VIRIN: 220810-M-PO838-1003
    Filename: DOD_109157580
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: YANBU, SA

    This work, USNS Seay MPF offload for Native Fury 22, by Cpl Patrick Katz and Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARCENT
    IMEF
    USCENTCOM
    KSA
    NATIVEFURY22

