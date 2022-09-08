USNS Seay MPF offload for Native Fury 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, offload vehicles and equipment from the USNS Seay (T-AKR-302) during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 9, 2022. Maritime Prepositioning Force operations is a strategic deployment option that is global in nature, naval in character, and suitable for various employment scenarios. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz and Cpl. Atticus Martinez)