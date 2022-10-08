Abrams Tank Training Academy opens in Poland

The U.S.-Polish Abrams Tank Training Academy officially opens in at Biedrusko Training Area, Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. This program is developed as part of U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division Abrams Partnership Program that supplements Program Executive Office-Ground Combat Systems new equipment training, all following Poland's agreement to purchase 250 of the M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tanks.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 11:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853711
|VIRIN:
|220810-A-KW063-145
|Filename:
|DOD_109157563
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
