    Abrams Tank Training Academy opens in Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    08.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Dean Johnson and Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The U.S.-Polish Abrams Tank Training Academy officially opens in at Biedrusko Training Area, Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. This program is developed as part of U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division Abrams Partnership Program that supplements Program Executive Office-Ground Combat Systems new equipment training, all following Poland's agreement to purchase 250 of the M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle Tanks.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853711
    VIRIN: 220810-A-KW063-145
    Filename: DOD_109157563
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    This work, Abrams Tank Training Academy opens in Poland, by SPC Dean Johnson and SSG Alvin Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

