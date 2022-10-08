Native Fury 22 DV Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Force, Central Command, and senior leaders from Task Force – Spartan, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Saudi Armed Forces members tour the Combined Exercise Coordination Cell and the USNS Seay (T-AKR-302) during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 10, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. Exercises like NF are vital for the strengthening of our partnership with SAU through refinement of combined tactics and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)