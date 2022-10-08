U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Force, Central Command, and senior leaders from Task Force – Spartan, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Saudi Armed Forces members tour the Combined Exercise Coordination Cell and the USNS Seay (T-AKR-302) during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 10, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. Exercises like NF are vital for the strengthening of our partnership with SAU through refinement of combined tactics and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853698
|VIRIN:
|220810-M-PO838-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109157399
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|YANBU, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Native Fury 22 DV Day, by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT