    Native Fury 22 DV Day

    YANBU, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.10.2022

    Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Force, Central Command, and senior leaders from Task Force – Spartan, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Saudi Armed Forces members tour the Combined Exercise Coordination Cell and the USNS Seay (T-AKR-302) during exercise Native Fury 22, Aug. 10, 2022. Native Fury 22 is vital for strengthening the United States’ long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces. Exercises like NF are vital for the strengthening of our partnership with SAU through refinement of combined tactics and enhancement of interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853698
    VIRIN: 220810-M-PO838-1001
    Filename: DOD_109157399
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: YANBU, SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native Fury 22 DV Day, by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    IMEF
    USCENTCOM
    KSA
    NATIVEFURY22

