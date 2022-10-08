Quantum Navy Episode 2: The Naval Research Laboratory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), with the help of Defense Media Activity, is launching a three-part series highlighting the importance of quantum research for the 21st century U.S. Navy.

“Quantum Navy” will introduce viewers to the history of quantum, highlights NRL’s key role in the nation’s quantum initiative, and previews the future of quantum and what it means for the Navy.



Quantum information science offers vast technological improvements in computing, sensing, and communication, areas of high interest for the Navy. The series features NRL leadership describing researchers’ quest for dividends in these areas. Possibilities include solving computer problems in minutes that otherwise could take a lifetime, saving the lives of Sailors with more precise locations, or more secure, virtually unhackable communications for our naval forces.



In 2020, NRL was designated as the U.S. Navy’s Quantum Information Research Center. This designation allows NRL to engage with public and private sector organizations to enhance and accelerate research, development, and deployment of quantum information sciences and QIS-enabled technologies and systems.



For media inquiries contact: nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil



For more information on quantum visit:

www.nrl.navy.mil

www.nrl.navy.mil/Our-Work/Areas-of-Research/Quantum-Research/