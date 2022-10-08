Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantum Navy Episode 2: The Naval Research Laboratory

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), with the help of Defense Media Activity, is launching a three-part series highlighting the importance of quantum research for the 21st century U.S. Navy.
    “Quantum Navy” will introduce viewers to the history of quantum, highlights NRL’s key role in the nation’s quantum initiative, and previews the future of quantum and what it means for the Navy.

    Quantum information science offers vast technological improvements in computing, sensing, and communication, areas of high interest for the Navy. The series features NRL leadership describing researchers’ quest for dividends in these areas. Possibilities include solving computer problems in minutes that otherwise could take a lifetime, saving the lives of Sailors with more precise locations, or more secure, virtually unhackable communications for our naval forces.

    In 2020, NRL was designated as the U.S. Navy’s Quantum Information Research Center. This designation allows NRL to engage with public and private sector organizations to enhance and accelerate research, development, and deployment of quantum information sciences and QIS-enabled technologies and systems.

    For media inquiries contact: nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil

    For more information on quantum visit:
    www.nrl.navy.mil
    www.nrl.navy.mil/Our-Work/Areas-of-Research/Quantum-Research/

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 08:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853694
    VIRIN: 220810-O-UX334-482
    Filename: DOD_109157373
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Quantum Navy Episode 2: The Naval Research Laboratory, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    quantum
    Quantum Information Systems
    United States Naval Research Laboratory
    quantum computing
    quantum mechanics
    quantum navy research

