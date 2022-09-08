Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10AUG22: USS Harry S. Truman Daily Operations and Events

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Sutton 

    USS Harry S Truman

    A glimpse at some daily operations and events aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, including general quarter and the first meeting of the newly-established African Sailor Association. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 07:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853692
    VIRIN: 220809-N-RQ450-008
    Filename: DOD_109157346
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10AUG22: USS Harry S. Truman Daily Operations and Events, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea
    weeklyvideos
    conac

