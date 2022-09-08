A glimpse at some daily operations and events aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, including general quarter and the first meeting of the newly-established African Sailor Association. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 07:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853692
|VIRIN:
|220809-N-RQ450-008
|Filename:
|DOD_109157346
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
This work, 10AUG22: USS Harry S. Truman Daily Operations and Events, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS
