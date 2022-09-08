Nearly 25 Service Members from United States and Allied Armed Forces across Europe participated in an International Trauma Combat Casualty Care course at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Simulation center, August 9, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 06:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853690
|VIRIN:
|220809-O-YR030-492
|Filename:
|DOD_109157290
|Length:
|00:14:50
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
