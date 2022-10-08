3d MLG Marines help protect endangered turtles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines assigned to the 3d Marine Logistics Group volunteered with Churamura, a local Okinawan turtle conservation charity organization to destroy and remove a 1-ton ghost net found in Yomitan City, Okinawa, Japan, August 6, 2022,. The Marines, members of the Second Class Petty Officer Association helps the Okinawan endangered turtles by protecting turtle nesting sites, aiding in construction efforts of the facility and eliminating hazards like ghost nets from the environment to increase the chances of endangered turtle survival. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)