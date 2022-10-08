Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLG Marines help protect endangered turtles-CLEAN

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marines assigned to the 3d Marine Logistics Group volunteered with Churamura, a local Okinawan turtle conservation charity organization to destroy and remove a 1-ton ghost net found in Yomitan City, Okinawa, Japan, August 6, 2022,. The Marines, members of the Second Class Petty Officer Association helps the Okinawan endangered turtles by protecting turtle nesting sites, aiding in construction efforts of the facility and eliminating hazards like ghost nets from the environment to increase the chances of endangered turtle survival. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 04:12
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

