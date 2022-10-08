Marines assigned to the 3d Marine Logistics Group volunteered with Churamura, a local Okinawan turtle conservation charity organization to destroy and remove a 1-ton ghost net found in Yomitan City, Okinawa, Japan, August 6, 2022,. The Marines, members of the Second Class Petty Officer Association helps the Okinawan endangered turtles by protecting turtle nesting sites, aiding in construction efforts of the facility and eliminating hazards like ghost nets from the environment to increase the chances of endangered turtle survival. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 04:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853684
|VIRIN:
|220810-F-JV291-793
|Filename:
|DOD_109157172
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d MLG Marines help protect endangered turtles-CLEAN, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
