Media members spend day learning about Ohio National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the media take part in an Ohio National Guard orientation flight July 22, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus Ohio. The flight was manned by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew from 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment and highlighted a day where the media also learned about the domestic response capabilities of the Ohio Homeland Response Force. Familiarization and orientation events provide an opportunity to highlight roles and missions of the National Guard.