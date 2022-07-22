Members of the media take part in an Ohio National Guard orientation flight July 22, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus Ohio. The flight was manned by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew from 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment and highlighted a day where the media also learned about the domestic response capabilities of the Ohio Homeland Response Force. Familiarization and orientation events provide an opportunity to highlight roles and missions of the National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2022 01:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853683
|VIRIN:
|220722-Z-XR817-1460
|Filename:
|DOD_109157070
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Media members spend day learning about Ohio National Guard, by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS
Ohio
