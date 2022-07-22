Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Media members spend day learning about Ohio National Guard

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. George Davis 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the media take part in an Ohio National Guard orientation flight July 22, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus Ohio. The flight was manned by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew from 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment and highlighted a day where the media also learned about the domestic response capabilities of the Ohio Homeland Response Force. Familiarization and orientation events provide an opportunity to highlight roles and missions of the National Guard.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 01:42
    Category: Package
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 

