Soldiers from 3-25th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Australian, Indonesian Army conduct field training exercise and air assault

Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military, Indonesia National Armed Forces, has now expanded to a multinational exercise encompassing 14 Nations. This exercise reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and other regional partners reinforcing joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. #SuperGarudaShield #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific