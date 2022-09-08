Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard Domestic Operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    As part of the National Guard Bureau's Monthly Focus, the Alaska National Guard highlights its domestic operations throughout the state of Alaska.

    "We are always prepared to respond to and assist in the recovery from domestic disasters and emergencies; we serve and support Alaska's veterans; educate Alaska's teens in disciplined, structured environments; and cultivate ethically driven members into strong, capable and innovative leaders."

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 19:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853674
    VIRIN: 220809-Z-MK318-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109156844
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    This work, Alaska National Guard Domestic Operations, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    domestic operations
    Alaska National Guard
    DOMOPs
    Gen. Daniel Hokanson
    monthly focus

