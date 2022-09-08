Alaska National Guard Domestic Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of the National Guard Bureau's Monthly Focus, the Alaska National Guard highlights its domestic operations throughout the state of Alaska.



"We are always prepared to respond to and assist in the recovery from domestic disasters and emergencies; we serve and support Alaska's veterans; educate Alaska's teens in disciplined, structured environments; and cultivate ethically driven members into strong, capable and innovative leaders."