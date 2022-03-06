Lancer Scorch Apache support B-Roll (120 fps)

AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade fly over the Yakima Training Center on June 3, 2022 in support of 2-2 SBCT's Operation Lancer Scorch.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 19:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853672
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-DN279-195
|Filename:
|DOD_109156783
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
