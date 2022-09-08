Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A public service training video about Suicide Prevention featuring Edith Wegner, Violence and Suicide Prevention program manager, and Howard Carter, Sexual Assault and Response victim advocate.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 19:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 853670
    VIRIN: 220809-F-NW306-140
    Filename: DOD_109156781
    Length: 00:24:33
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, Annual Suicide Prevention PSA, by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    SAPR
    377ABW

