    Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard visit the Garfield County Fair 2022

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Pfc. Brenda Salgado Morales 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 4th Infantry Division Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard team visit Rifle, Colorado to take part in the Garfield County Fair from August 2, 2022 to August 7, 2022. The Garfield County Fair has been a local tradition to keep the western and agricultural traditions alive. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brenda Salgado, 14th Public Affairs Detachment)

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Rifle
    Colorado
    Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard
    Garfield County Fair

