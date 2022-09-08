This video is one in a series of short videos featuring U.S. Navy Supply Corps leaders. In this video, CAPT Jay Turner, Director of Supply Corps Personnel at Navy Personnel Command, talks about detailing Supply Corps Officers with a purpose. Specifically, Turner talks about the strategic approach to growing officers over their careers who will be qualified Navy leaders who are ready to face challenges in the future.
NAVSUP and the Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853640
|VIRIN:
|220808-D-IL028-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109156493
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Supply Community Leadership Perspectives: Detailing with a Purpose, by Debbie Dortch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT