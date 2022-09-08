Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply Community Leadership Perspectives: Detailing with a Purpose

    08.09.2022

    Video by Debbie Dortch 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    This video is one in a series of short videos featuring U.S. Navy Supply Corps leaders. In this video, CAPT Jay Turner, Director of Supply Corps Personnel at Navy Personnel Command, talks about detailing Supply Corps Officers with a purpose. Specifically, Turner talks about the strategic approach to growing officers over their careers who will be qualified Navy leaders who are ready to face challenges in the future.

    NAVSUP and the Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853640
    VIRIN: 220808-D-IL028-003
    Filename: DOD_109156493
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Detailing
    NAVSUP
    Supply Corps

