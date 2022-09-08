Supply Community Leadership Perspectives: Detailing with a Purpose

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853640" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video is one in a series of short videos featuring U.S. Navy Supply Corps leaders. In this video, CAPT Jay Turner, Director of Supply Corps Personnel at Navy Personnel Command, talks about detailing Supply Corps Officers with a purpose. Specifically, Turner talks about the strategic approach to growing officers over their careers who will be qualified Navy leaders who are ready to face challenges in the future.



NAVSUP and the Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.