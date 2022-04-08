Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Nomad, Spark Tank 2023

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Project Nomad is a group of volunteer Airmen and Guardians who provide organizational culture coaching at no cost to Air and Space Force units regardless of their size or duty location. Whenever we assist an organization, we train them on how to facilitate Culture Mapping sessions, build their Culture Map Report™, and deliver coaching on creating workplace cultures where people can thrive. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 17:48
    Location: HI, US

    USAF
    Spark Tank 2023
    Project Nomad

