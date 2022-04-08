Project Nomad, Spark Tank 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Project Nomad is a group of volunteer Airmen and Guardians who provide organizational culture coaching at no cost to Air and Space Force units regardless of their size or duty location. Whenever we assist an organization, we train them on how to facilitate Culture Mapping sessions, build their Culture Map Report™, and deliver coaching on creating workplace cultures where people can thrive. (Courtesy Video)