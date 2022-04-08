Project Nomad is a group of volunteer Airmen and Guardians who provide organizational culture coaching at no cost to Air and Space Force units regardless of their size or duty location. Whenever we assist an organization, we train them on how to facilitate Culture Mapping sessions, build their Culture Map Report™, and deliver coaching on creating workplace cultures where people can thrive. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 17:48
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|853638
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-F3710-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109156482
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Nomad, Spark Tank 2023, by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT