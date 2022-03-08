1st Lt. Jamaz Richardson, Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise 2022 (Interview)

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jamaz Richardson, distribution platoon commander with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conducts an interview while participating in Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise 22 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 3, 2022. TOEE is a joint exercise being conducted to support the Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) concept for an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) mission from the littorals to inland objectives using manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T) of technologies as a system to support sustainment and expeditionary logistics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 15:56
Category:
|Interviews
Length:
|00:02:48
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
