Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - August 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853633" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap events around the wing from the end of the July Unit Training Assembly to the end of the August 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring: The 908th Airlift Wing Strategic Alignment Conference where the wing came up with new mission and vision statements and priorities; the 908th Operations Group Assumption of Command ceremony; the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron's fire fighters conduct training in a new way; and the 908th Security Forces Squadron receiving their heavy weapons qualifications.