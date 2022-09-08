In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap events around the wing from the end of the July Unit Training Assembly to the end of the August 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring: The 908th Airlift Wing Strategic Alignment Conference where the wing came up with new mission and vision statements and priorities; the 908th Operations Group Assumption of Command ceremony; the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron's fire fighters conduct training in a new way; and the 908th Security Forces Squadron receiving their heavy weapons qualifications.
This work, Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - August 2022, by SrA Austin Jackson, SrA Shelby Thurman and A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
