    Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - August 2022

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson, Senior Airman Shelby Thurman and Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap events around the wing from the end of the July Unit Training Assembly to the end of the August 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring: The 908th Airlift Wing Strategic Alignment Conference where the wing came up with new mission and vision statements and priorities; the 908th Operations Group Assumption of Command ceremony; the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron's fire fighters conduct training in a new way; and the 908th Security Forces Squadron receiving their heavy weapons qualifications.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 16:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 853633
    VIRIN: 220809-F-F3621-1002
    Filename: DOD_109156432
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    This work, Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - August 2022, by SrA Austin Jackson, SrA Shelby Thurman and A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

