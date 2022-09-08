Tyndall Force Support Squadron hosts Back to School Bash

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 325th Force Support Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, hosted a Back to School Bash August 9 in preparation for the local school district to resume classes August 10. Team Tyndall families with school-age children, pre-kindergarten through high school, received a bag of school supplies to put to good use as the 2022-2023 academic year processes. The event was supported by 325th FSS units including Child and Youth Programs, Community Child Care Program, Military and Family Readiness Center and the Exceptional Family Members Program, to name a few. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)