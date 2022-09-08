Tyndall Force Support Squadron hosts Back to School Bash

The 325th Force Support Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, hosted a Back to School Bash August 9 in preparation for the local school district to resume classes August 10. Team Tyndall families with school-age children, pre-kindergarten through high school, received a bag of school supplies to put to good use as the 2022-2023 academic year processes. The event was supported by 325th FSS units including Child and Youth Programs, Community Child Care Program, Military and Family Readiness Center and the Exceptional Family Members Program, to name a few. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
