    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Force Support Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, hosted a Back to School Bash August 9 in preparation for the local school district to resume classes August 10. Team Tyndall families with school-age children, pre-kindergarten through high school, received a bag of school supplies to put to good use as the 2022-2023 academic year processes. The event was supported by 325th FSS units including Child and Youth Programs, Community Child Care Program, Military and Family Readiness Center and the Exceptional Family Members Program, to name a few. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 15:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853632
    VIRIN: 220809-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_109156427
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Tyndall Force Support Squadron hosts Back to School Bash, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mission support
    CCC
    AFRC
    CYP
    MFRC
    EFPM

