Dillard Patton, Office of Naval Research, Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise 2022 (Interview)

Dillard Patton, a deputy director at the Office of Naval Research, conducts an interview while participating in Technology Operational Experimental Exercise (TOEE) 22, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 3, 2022. TOEE is a joint exercise being conducted to support the Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) concept for an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) mission from the littorals to inland objectives using manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T) of technologies as a system to support sustainment and expeditionary logistics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz and Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)