U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, test new technologies during their participation in Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) 2022 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 2, 2022. TOEE is a joint exercise being conducted to support the Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) concept for an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) mission from the littorals to inland objectives using manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T) of technologies as a system to support sustainment and expeditionary logistics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853616
|VIRIN:
|220802-M-VL742-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109156245
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 8 uses experimental platforms during Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise 2022, by Cpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT