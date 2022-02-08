Combat Logistics Battalion 8 uses experimental platforms during Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, test new technologies during their participation in Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) 2022 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 2, 2022. TOEE is a joint exercise being conducted to support the Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) concept for an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) mission from the littorals to inland objectives using manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T) of technologies as a system to support sustainment and expeditionary logistics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)